Two COVID-19 deaths in Carson City reported Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s

CCHHS is also reporting 18 new cases and 100 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,659, with 6,470 recoveries and 184 deaths; 4,005 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,660 2,206 3,352 102 56,546 Douglas County 2,361 861 1,472 28 49,695 Lyon County 2,567 924 1,591 52 57,987 Storey County 71 14 55 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,659 4,005 6,470 184 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

CCHHS COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of January 25th, 2021

Doses received: 7,175

Doses administered: 7,041

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/29/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.