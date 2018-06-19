Two escaped inmates captured

Two inmates who escaped have been recaptured.

Authorities have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Carson City Jail last week.

Michael Anthony Bass, 23, escaped the morning of June 12 from the jail and had been on the run until Reno Police located him Monday night.

Bass had been in the Culinary Kitchen in the Carson City Jail. Under civilian supervision, inmates in the kitchen were cleaning the area and emptying trash left over from the morning meal activities. After stacking pallets in the "loading dock" area of the jail service entry point, Bass fled over a fence, although the area of the jail was immediately secured by responding patrol units and search/tracking K-9's,

He was originally in jail on drug charges and was set to be released Sept. 3

Officers located Bass in Reno where he was picked up and was in the Washoe County Detention Center. Sheriff Ken Furlong said deputies from Carson City were going to pick up Bass by Tuesday morning to bring him back to await escape charges.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reported at approximately 5:42 a.m. Tuesday a minimum security inmate broke a window, jumped through it and took off on foot from the Stewart Conservation Camp located in Carson City. Officers immediately responded with vehicles in the direction the inmate was last seen running.

Inmate Gregory Dale Dakota Sky Maine, Jr., a 27 year-old male was committed from Washoe County on September 30, 2016, and is serving a sentence of 24-60 months for Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

Within just a few moments officers had a visual on the inmate. At approximately 5:54 a.m., Maine was recaptured by correctional officers from both Stewart Camp and Northern Nevada Correctional Center in a nearby neighborhood in Carson City.

Maine suffered minor injuries. There were no injuries to NDOC Staff. His escape removes any chance for him to be housed in a minimum security camp setting in the future.