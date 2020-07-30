Two Lyon County residents die from COVID-19; 13 new cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

The individuals were a male Lyon County resident in his 80s with underlying conditions and a female Lyon County resident in her 80s with underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting 13 new cases and 22 additional recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 665, with 526 recoveries and twelve deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 305 51 247 7 10 Douglas County 162 36 126 0 Lyon County 194 38 151 5 Storey County 4 2 2 0 TOTAL 665 127 526 12

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.