Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Churchill County

Churchill County announces two more positive COVID-19 cases. The patients are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

We know you join us in our thoughts for each of them and their families as they experience this difficult time.

Due to privacy concerns, we will not be releasing detailed information on any Churchill County patients.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services directs the Churchill County health district and completes an exposure investigation with each positive case of COVID-19 in the county. Once the investigation is complete, DHHS contacts those who have possibly been exposed and provides guidance on their health situation.

We remind citizens that if you believe you have been exposed, or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call the Nevada Coronavirus direct line at (800) 860-0620 and complete prescreening before going to a medical facility. You will be evaluated for your need for testing and assisted in obtaining testing if you meet the appropriate criteria.

Churchill County leaders collect COVID testing numbers on a regular basis from Banner Churchill Community Hospital, NAS Fallon, the Narag Fallon Family Clinic and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and reports those cumulative totals as they come in on its website and social media platforms.

Churchill County continues to meet with community and state leadership to plan further mitigation of COVID. We urge everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet with non-household family, friends, neighbors and members of the public. Please, no public gatherings of 10 or more people. Distancing is vitally important, and we ask again that you adhere to the Governor’s request to stay home except for essential services like grocery shopping and medical appointments. Wearing face coverings in public is also recommended. The mask you wear protects others; the mask they wear protects you.