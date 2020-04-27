Two new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Quad-County region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Monday two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 84, with 31 recoveries and one death, 52 cases remain active.

The two new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 39 22 16 1 Douglas County 19 9 10 0 Lyon County 26 21 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 84 52 31 1

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms

We are currently scheduling testing appointments for Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Individuals without symptoms who want to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775) 434-1450 to schedule an appointment. The tests are free to Quad-County residents, no insurance information will be collected. Testing will be available in all four counties; exact locations will be given to the individual when the appointment is scheduled.

The test detects if the virus in a person’s system at the time of testing, it does not detect antibodies. To be tested, an individual must live in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, or Storey counties, have a scheduled appointment, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms. Conducting community-based testing on individuals without symptoms allows CCHHS to provide the needed data to decision makers.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.