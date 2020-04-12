Two new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Carson City

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Sunday two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 42, with 11 recoveries, 31 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

• A female in her 50s from Carson City

• A female in her 70s from Carson City

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 22 16 6 0 Douglas 10 6 4 0 Lyon 10 9 1 0 Storey 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 42 31 11 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/