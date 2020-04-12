Two new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Carson City
Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Sunday two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 42, with 11 recoveries, 31 cases remain active.
The new cases are:
• A female in her 50s from Carson City
• A female in her 70s from Carson City
The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|22
|16
|6
|0
|Douglas
|10
|6
|4
|0
|Lyon
|10
|9
|1
|0
|Storey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|42
|31
|11
|0
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.
Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/