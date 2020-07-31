Two people jaywalk, get questioned and then arrested on drug charges say Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 7:48 a.m., Glenn Clark, 33, was arrested after deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle saw a syringe in his hand inside the car near Applegate Way and Northgate. He was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia as well as a parole & probation hold. He was held without bail.

• At 1:34 p.m., Tabitha Fowler, 38, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after meth was found in her purse during a stop on Stewart Street. She was also charged with violating alternative sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $4,500.

• At 7:02 p.m., Sherri Connor, 50, and Heidi Hawkins, 39 were arrested on drug charges after they were questioned about jaywalking across Roop Street. Both were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Connor was charged as well as jaywalking. Her bail was set at $3,540. Hawkins was also charged with violating bail conditions. Her bail was set at $6,500.

• At 9:05 p.m., a 38-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were both charged with domestic battery-first offense after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Briar Crest Drive. Each was held on $3,000 bail.

• At 9:15 p.m., Logan Anderson, 33, was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after deputies were dispatched to his residence on Agate Drive to serve a warrant. He was also held on the contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $4,500.

TBURSDAY

• At 12:20 a.m., Annemarie Southern, 36, was jailed on a charge of providing false identification to avoid prosecution after a traffic stop on I-580 for speeding. She also had an outstanding warrant and initially gave the deputy a false name. Bail was set at $15,000.