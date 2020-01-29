U.S. 50 closures set west of Dayton on Thursday

Single lane closures will take place on eastbound U.S. 50 west of Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 30 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs parts of a roadway barrier damaged in a crash.

Eastbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane between approximately State Route 341 and Winters Parkway in an area known as Dayton Hill from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Motorists are advised to give extra travel time and to anticipate moderate travel delays.

For enhanced safety, NDOT maintenance staff is repairing a section of damaged glare screen. Glare screen consists of screens positioned atop concrete barrier to help reduce nighttime headlight glare between directions of traffic. The screen was damaged in a previous crash. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Updated state road conditions and construction information is available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 775-888-7000 before driving.