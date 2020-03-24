U.S. Attorney names prosecutor to track down fraud involving the virus

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich has named a fraud coordinator to head investigations into fraud related to the virus pandemic.

“Wrongdoers seeking to take advantage of individuals through fraud or force during this health crisis are now on notice,” he said in a statement issued Thursday. “This conduct will not be tolerated.”

Trutanich said his office is making it a priority to investigate all criminal conduct related to the virus pandemic and will do its best to protect Nevadans from fraudulent conduct seeking to exploit the crisis for profit and personal advantage.

He said that includes going after those who take advantage of emergency response efforts and violate the laws of the U.S. in connection with the manufacturing, distribution and sale of health products including facemasks, respirators and diagnostics.

He said the best source for information on the subject is the Center for Disease public control website at https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-scov/index.html