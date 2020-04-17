U.S. Attorney, Nevada Attorney General join forces to combat coronavirus scams

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich have joined forces to create a COVID-19 Task Force to combat scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic.

Ford said they will combine local, state and federal investigators and prosecutors to share information and resources to protect Nevadans.

“Sadly, it is all too common for fraudsters to take advantage of the public during times of great distress and hardship,” said Ford.

“Our top priority is protecting Nevadans during this public health crisis,” said Trutanich. “I am committed to marshaling the full spectrum of capabilities my office and our federal law enforcement partners can bring to support the Task Force’s important mission of protecting our vulnerable populations.”

Both urged people to contact the Task force at either the AG’s of U.S. Attorney’s offices as well as through local law enforcement at both the Washoe Sheriff’s and Las Vegas Metro police.

People can report a crime on line at either the ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint/ or to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at disaster@leo.gov