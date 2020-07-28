U.S. News & World Report ranks Carson Tahoe Health #1 for ‘Best Hospitals’ in Nevada

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, today released the 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings, naming Carson Tahoe Health #1 for Best Hospitals in Nevada.

“Recognition by U.S. News of Carson Tahoe Health as one of Nevada’s Best Hospitals is validation of our commitment to excellence,” said Alan Garrett, President and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health. “We’re very proud of this achievement, and our hospital’s role in improving the health and wellbeing of our region.”

The award also designated Carson Tahoe Health as one of the High Performing hospitals. U.S. News generates hospital rankings to help patients choose where they can receive quality care. The rankings are determined by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals in 16 adult medical specialties, 9 adult procedures or conditions and 10 pediatric specialties. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.

This national recognition comes on the heels of a number of prestigious awards for Carson Tahoe. Just last week the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) honored Carson Tahoe with the esteemed Lantern Award for 2020. This award recognizes only 25 emergency departments worldwide that exemplify exceptional practice and innovative performance in the core areas of leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research. Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center also achieved a 4-star rating for an acute care hospital from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS), out-ranking the national average of 3-stars. Additionally, earlier this year, the Human Services Network recognized Carson Tahoe’s Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center for its diligent efforts in advocacy, community connections and support for those experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis.

“In these unprecedented times it is encouraging for us to gain all of this recognition. Todays ‘Best Hospitals’ recognition reminds us that caring for our community, innovating, and striving for quality care are timeless pursuits,” added Garrett.

Carson Tahoe ranked #1 alongside Renown South Meadows Medical Center, with Renown Regional Medical Center ranking #3 in Nevada. For details about Carson Tahoe’s #1 ranking, or to compare other hospitals in the region, please visit the U.S. News website here.

About Carson Tahoe Health

Carson Tahoe Health is a local, not-for-profit healthcare system with 240 licensed acute care beds. Serving a population of over 250,000, CTH features two hospitals, two urgent cares, an emergent care center, outpatient services and a provider network with 21 regional locations. The system is headquartered on a beautiful master planned 80-acre medical campus nestled among the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in North Carson City. As the system’s cornerstone, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center (CTRMC), voted 5th most beautiful hospital in the nation, was the first Baby-Friendly designated hospital in Nevada. Also included on the campus is Carson Tahoe Sierra Surgery, the 15-bed boutique elective surgery arm of CTRMC, and Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, an affiliate of Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah. For more information, go to http://www.carsontahoe.com.