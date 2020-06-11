Uber offering free rides to shelters for domestic and sexual violence victims

Uber is offering free rides to victims of domestic or sexual violence.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said those victims will be able to get a free ride to shelters located throughout the state.

He said because so many people are home, there are more calls to law enforcement related to domestic violence and sexual violence.

“Nevada is home to many vulnerable populations and I’m hopeful that providing these free rides through Uber will demonstrate our commitment to these communities,” he said.

Piper Ovewrstreet-White, Uber’s public policy manager, said the company is honored to work with Ford to provide rides to those victims.

“We want to do our small part to help survivors access life-saving services during this unprecedented time of need,” she said.

The list of providers includes Advocates to End Domestic Violence in Carson City and Washoe County’s Domestic Violence Resource Center.