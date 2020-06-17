Unemployment site and call centers down Saturday for computer upgrades

The Employment Security Division’s unemployment site and call centers will be shut down Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while technicians perform a statewide network upgrade.

Claimants will be unable to access the system or the JobConnect site during that period. A spokesman said claimants should wait until Sunday to access the UI site.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system, however, is separate from the main UI system and will be fully operational.

PUA is for those out of work who are self-employed, gig workers or 1099 Contract workers not eligible for benefits from the regular unemployment system.