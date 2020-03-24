University of Nevada, Reno cancels spring commencement

The University of Nevada, Reno said Tuesday evening that in-person spring commencement scheduled for May will be canceled.

The university also said that all for-credit courses will continue to be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester regardless of campus alternative operations.

“If Gov. Steve Sisolak lifts the Stay Home For Nevada order on April 16, the University will maintain remote delivery of courses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. No decisions have been made at this time for Summer or Fall,” a release said.



