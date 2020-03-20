UNR changes policy to accommodate residence hall students

RENO — The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening. Whole states are encouraging shelter-in-place philosophies to protect community members and increase prevention efforts. We understand that families may be experiencing hardships and inability to travel as they deal with extremely trying circumstances related to the outbreak of coronavirus. We want to make our best effort to support the health and safety of our students, families and community and lessen any turmoil that is being felt during an uncertain time.

This is why, effective immediately, the University of Nevada, Reno is modifying its decision about on-campus housing for the remainder of the spring, 2020 term, to protect the health and safety of our student residents and also to reassure their families that we understand the circumstances many of them now face. The following accommodations will now be made:

The University will prorate occupancy and provide a refund to all student residents who have been asked to stay home in order to receive remote instruction. These refunds will be processed as these residents are identified and issued within 14 days.

to all student residents who have been asked to stay home in order to receive remote instruction. These refunds will be processed as these residents are identified and issued within 14 days. Those students with extenuating circumstances who have been approved to remain in on-campus housing (for example, international students, students who are homeless, in foster situations, or from areas where travel has been ordered to cease) will continue to be responsible for completion of their rental and meal plan contracts.

If a student resident has belongings remaining in the residence hall room after spring break, those rooms will be locked and the owner of these belongings will remove materials by May 13. One does not need to return immediately nor does one have to fill out a survey with explanation of extenuating circumstances. As always, students unable to meet the May 13 deadline should notify the Housing office by May 1 so that accommodations can be made.

For those who purchased meal plans and cannot use them due to their absence from campus, a prorated refund will be issued for the number of weeks remaining in the term.



If there are any questions or the Residential Life, Housing, and Dining Services team can help in any way, please call 775-784-1113 or email housing@unr.edu.



Please continue to look to Novel Coronavirus Information Page for the latest information about coronavirus and University operations.