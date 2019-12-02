Update: WNC, Carson City School District cancel today’s classes

Western Nevada College Carson City and Douglas campuses are closed today.

From WNC: WNC’s Carson City Campus and Child Development Center will be closed today due to weather. Interactive Video classes transmitting from Carson City to other campuses are also canceled. WNC’s Douglas Campus will also be closed today. Interactive Video Classes Transmitting from Carson City to other campuses are also cancelled.

From Carson City School District: All Schools in Carson City will be closed for the entire day today, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, due to winter related conditions. All employees, students and teachers should remain home. No student activities or programs will occur. This includes afterschool programs, practices, performances and contests including interscholastic athletic events. No school services such as transportation, nutrition or student health will be provided.



