UPS donates 10,000 respirator masks to Nevada Department of Public Safety

UPS announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs for its employees, and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers and first responders in communities across the country.

“We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to the Nevada Department of Public Safety at this time – a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by healthcare professionals and first responders around the country,” said UPS President, Northern California District, Josh Needles.

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers and first responders.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on April 15 to the Nevada Department of Public Safety for distribution to law enforcement throughout the state.