USA Parkway/I-80 lane closures Nov. 4

Lane and ramp closures will be in place on the USA Parkway near Interstate 80 Nov. 4 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a raised concrete median damaged in a crash. The following lane and ramp closures will take place between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4:

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to USA Parkway will be closed, with a nearby detour available via the Patrick interchange and Waltham Way.

Speed limits on westbound I-80 will be reduced to 55mph near the USA Parkway interchange.

Lane reductions will take place on both directions of USA Parkway near the I-80 interchange. One

lane will remain available in each direction of the USA Parkway.

Traffic flaggers will be in place at the top of I-80 ramps to USA Parkway to safely direct traffic.

Drivers traveling between the USA Parkway and I-80 should anticipate moderate travel delays. Motorists are reminded to drive safely in road work zones; following all traffic control signage and personnel. State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.