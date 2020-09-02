USDA approves loan to build new Virginia City water tanks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $344,000 loan to replace water storage tanks that serve Virginia City.

The project is the fourth phase of the VC, Gold Hill water and sewer work. It will replace tanks originally built in the 1950s and 1980s with two 500,000-gallon tanks that will serve 557 residential connections.

USDA’s Nevada rural development director Phil Cowee said the 160-year-old Comstock mining town is, “very dependent on tourists and their water and wastewater systems were stretched to capacity to handle the volume during the summer season.”

The final phase will be $1 million loan/grant to replace Gold Hill’s community septic system with a package sewer treatment plant. That will begin in a couple of months.

Cowee said when that is complete, Storey County will have invested $23.3 million, $10.5 in loans and $12.8 in grants, in the upgrades.