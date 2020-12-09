Use BFF hair for awesome knitting

A recent study published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology reinforces the accounts of traditional histories regarding special wool dogs in northwest America.

Dogs were the only domesticated animal when the first peoples crossed from Siberia to North America 17,000 years ago. Early dogs were used for hunting, pulling sleds, and wool.

By examining 16,000 bone specimens, researchers were able to pinpoint two types of dogs that predate the arrival of Europeans. The first variety was a tall, rangy canine used for hunting and hauling. The second more common variety was a smaller, shaggy spitz-like dog. Sheared like sheep, the wool used for blankets, robes, and belts.

An 1828 journal entry from a Hudson’s Bay Co. trading post in British Columbia describes members of the Cowichan tribe traveling with dogs resembling Cheviot lambs shorn of their wool. In economies based on hunting, fishing, and gathering, textiles and blankets were their wealth and currency. Dog wool blankets and the dogs were very valuable. Biologists say the breed of “Salish Wool Dogs” went extinct after dog wool became obsolete caused by the flood of textiles from Europe in the 19th century.

Chiengora is the correct term for dog wool, and it is now enjoying a renaissance by contemporary weavers. Jeannie Sanke, the owner of Knit Your Dog, has a two-year waiting list for chiengora products.

Jeannie describes dog hair as wonderful material that is natural, clean, odor-free, and humanely harvested. The hair must come from the dog’s undercoat, not the glossy overcoat. She uses a brush, comb, or rake to harvest the hair.

The longer the undercoat is, the better it spins. Longhaired undercoat breeds like Chow Chows, Samoyeds, Golden Retrievers, and Collies have ideal spinning hair. Washing the hair multiple times gets rid of the wet dog smell. Hair is then carded, spun into yarn, and knitted or crocheted into a design. This gives new meaning to the saying, “hair of the dog.”

