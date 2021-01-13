Vaccinations underway for Quad County residents 70 and older

Carson City Health and Human Services is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to Quad County residents age 70 years and older, according to a news release.

Appointments are required and seniors can register for an appointment at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp. All Quad County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties) COVID-19 vaccination events are open to seniors 70 and older.

CCHHS will be offering two events for seniors 70 and older next week. Proof of residency and age will be required at time of vaccination. If an individual does not have a driver’s license, documentation of current address and date of birth will be accepted.

For questions or assistance scheduling, call the Quad County COVID-19 Hotline at 775-434-1988.

CCHHS continues to work with the State to identify different outlets for COVID-19 vaccination in our communities, the release said. There is no estimated time for when groups will be eligible for the vaccine.

More information on how to get vaccinated will become available as the COVID-19 vaccine roll out progress continues. Groups will be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine through a variety of ways including community and senior centers, local media, social media, county communications, primary care providers, pharmacies, medical groups, and gethealthycarsoncity.org.

For information on COVID-19 and the groups currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.