Variety of artwork now showing at Western Nevada College

Students are back on Western Nevada College’s campus for fall semester and so is art.

WNC Art Galleries is now showing “Ink, Paper, Print” from the Capital City Arts Initiative in the Bristlecone Gallery.

It features art from Carol Brown, Galen Brown, Inge Bruggeman, Katherine Case, Mary Kenny, Eunkang Koh, Cathryn Powell, Phyllis Shafer, Mick Sheldon and Rachel Stiff. Carol Brown curated the exhibition located in the Main Gallery.

There also are several other exhibits outside the Main Gallery. Located in the Hallway Gallery is Stiff’s pastel drawings series titled “Dry Rush.”

In the Atrium Gallery is the work of two students from independent study: “Into the West” by Annie Tewalt and “Odyssey” by Marietta Sophie Paul.

“Odyssey” chronicles the first 45 years of Paul’s artistic journey — moving metal. Shoulder surgery triggered her reluctant transition into printmaking, preventing her from metalsmithing for 6 months.

“I began printmaking employing relief methods, primarily linoleum cut. Enjoyable, though not enthralling,” she said.

The print “Wren” marks Paul’s introduction to drypoint, a direct platemaking intaglio method.

“I was smitten,” Paul said. “The first print pulled of “Wren” was stunning. The detail and texture drypoint allows brought her to life.”

Paul revealed that “The Inhabitants” stems from wanting to bring to life the many creatures who have graced her life.

“The habitations served as a vehicle to bring them all together,” she said. “You can spot critters scattered throughout each abode. The dwellings depicted were inspired by many hours wandering the streets of Charleston, Boston and San Francisco, transfixed by the architecture.”

For “Into the West,” Tewalt has drawn on her lifelong experiences on the left coast.

“The West is as much of a physical place as it is a sort of philosophy. The land still echoes with the stories of cowboys and adventure we heard as children,” she said. “I’ve spent my entire life in the western United States, exploring it from top to bottom on childhood road trips or trekking out into its wilderness on horseback.”

She has also spent a lifetime around horses and her paintings capture the importance of rodeo to Western culture.

“Nothing compares to the sense of freedom you feel when riding, as if your horse becomes an extension of your body,” Tewalt said. “Where you look, it takes you, and when you move, it moves with you. The tradition of the rodeo, for me, is a celebration of Western culture and a reminder of the history we live alongside every day. As a bucking bronco or bull refuses to be tamed, so too does the spirit of the West remain wild even now.”

The exhibits will be shown through Oct. 16.

WNC’s Art Galleries are located at 2201 W. College Parkway in the Bristlecone Building. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The galleries offer an ever-changing collection of fine art from locally renowned artists. They offer a wide variety of original paintings, prints, sculpture and photography, among various other art forms. The goal is to cultivate and promote the arts within the Northern Nevada community by representing and exhibiting works from emerging and established artists. WNC has galleries on both of our Carson and Fallon campuses and host multiple shows a year.

Visitors are reminded that face coverings and social distancing are required on WNC’s campuses.

For information on art shows at WNC, go to facebook.com/wnc.art.galleries or email artgallery@wnc.edu.

Welcome Back Week immerses students in campus activities

In the face of so many changes brought to education by the coronavirus, students at WNC can take comfort in knowing that some things are remaining the same.

Like the start of any other school year, the Associated Students of Western Nevada (student government) and Student Life presented a Welcome Back Week full of activities Sept 14-18 so new and returning students learn opportunities available to them on campus and give them an opportunity to meet new people and renew acquaintances.

The week included a visit from therapy dogs Miss Morgan, Buster and Moose, as well as a Constitution Day, Motivation Monday, a Self-Care Day and a College Colors Day. The signature day was the grab-and-go BBQ lunch and Club Fair on Wednesday, when students had the opportunity to learn about various clubs and organizations on campus and the chance to join those that interested them.

“ASWN planned an amazing Welcome Back Week,” said Student Life Coordinator and ASWN adviser Heather Rikalo. “They promoted school support and their goal was to have as many students as possible attend the events and get involved on campus.”

Nevada Promise scholarship Deadline Oct. 31

High school students graduating from a Nevada high school in spring 2021 and planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2021 must apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship no later than Oct. 31, 2020.

To apply or to learn more about the Nevada Promise Scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/ and “Click to Apply!”.

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year. It provides coverage of tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state aid for up to three years. There are no income or high school GPA requirements and it is open to all Nevada high school students graduating between Aug. 1 and June 15 who begin classes at WNC in the fall immediately following graduation.

WNC is committed to helping applicants fulfill the requirements to maintain eligibility. Other requirements to receive the scholarship are completing a training session, applying for FAFSA, meeting financial aid eligibility requirements, fulfilling community service obligations, meeting with your mentor, taking a placement test, attending a new student orientation and registering for classes.

For information, contact nvpromise@wnc.edu.

Lactorium opens on Carson City campus

Starting this semester, nursing mothers will have a private space to facilitate production and storage of breast milk at Western Nevada College.

A Lactorium has been created in Room 109A in the Student Center, located on the first floor of the Dini Building. Funding for the Lactorium was provided by Carson City Health and Human Services.

The room will not only provide privacy and comfort for moms, it will enable them to keep up their “liquid gold” supply for their child and have a place to store it until they go home. The room will include a small refrigerator for storing their milk.

The grand opening for the Lactorium was Sept. 14.