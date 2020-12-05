Veterans home gets $2,188 donation from Carson Country Bowlers Association

NNSVH Administrator Mike Ball and CC-USBC President Benjamin Miller.

Courtesy

The Carson Country United States Bowling Congress, a local affiliate of USBC, donated $2,188 to the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home recently as part of a nationwide “Bowlers to Veterans Link” effort to brighten veterans’ lives.

The donated funds were raised during the 2019-2020 BVL Drive.

Each year, the money raised by BVL supports veterans. Bowlers across the nation compete in city and statewide tournaments, hold bake sales and raffles during league nights, go lane to lane asking for contributions, and sponsor special events at bowling centers across the country.

For information on BVL, visit https://www.bvl.org.

“We are excited to be able to support the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home and help the residents and staff at the home with this donation to support veterans,” said Director and BVL Chairperson of the Carson Country USBC Chris Beard.

The presentation of the donation took place at a private ceremony at the NNSVH on Nov. 14, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Carson Country Bowlers Association President Ben Miller, Vice President Patrick Heath, and Director Vickie Rutledge presented Nevada Department of Veteran Services (NDVS) Director Kat Miller and NNSVH Administrator Mike Ball with the donation check.

“The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home is a skilled nursing facility but it’s gifts like this that allow us to truly make it in to a home for our veterans,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller.

NDVS oversees the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home. NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance, which includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS manages the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.

For information, visit http://www.veterans.nv.gov.