Vice principal named at Carson City’s Empire Elementary

Nathan Brigham



Nathan Brigham has been named vice principal for Empire Elementary School, the Carson City School District said in a news release.

“Mr. Brigham is a qualified and engaging educator,” Superintendent Richard Stokes said in the release. “With more than 18 years of experience as an educator, he will provide valuable and dynamic support to Principal Susan Squires. I look forward to working alongside him as he becomes familiar with his new assignment.”

Prior to his appointment as vice principal, Brigham served as a fourth grade teacher at Empire Elementary School (2019-present). He was the lead learning strategist for the Carson City School District from 2017 to 2019 where he created district-wide measurable units of instruction for English Language Arts as well as leading a district-wide ELA curriculum adoption.

He served as the Success for All facilitator for the district for more than six years (2011-17) and spent more than five years teaching fifth grade at Empire (2006-11).

Earlier in his teaching career, he taught sixth grade at Prairie Elementary School (2004-06) and third grade at Maeola Beitzel Elementary School (2003-04) in Sacramento and fifth grade at Wendover (Nevada) Elementary School (2002-03).

Brigham earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2001 from Linfield College in 2001 in McMinnville, Ore. and a master’s degree in 2018 in educational leadership from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.