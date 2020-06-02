Video leads to domestic battery arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 12:15 p.m., a 38-year-old man was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after a witness showed deputies a video of him pinning his estranged wife down on a couch at a Pheasant Drive residence. Bail was set at $3,000.

TUESDAY

• At 12:01 a.m., Jose Roque, 53, was charged with possession of drugs after a deputy questioned him about why his vehicle was parked across from city hall at that hour. Bail was set at $2,500.