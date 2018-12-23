Vietnam veterans donate to Western Nevada College veterans

The motto at the Veterans Resource Center at Western Nevada College is "Veterans Helping Veterans."

For the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America the rallying cry is "One Generation of Veterans Passing It on to The Next."

In its ongoing efforts to support the next generation of America's war veterans and serve its community, Vietnam Veterans of America Carson Area Chapter 388 has made a $4,000 donation to Western Nevada College's Veterans Resource Center.

"It's a neat place to invest our funds," said Tom Spencer, president of the local chapter of the VVA. "The Veterans Resource Center helps provide futures to a lot of vets; with their education they can progress, improve their careers and the lives of their families."

"Everyone benefits from people who are educated," said Jack McQuirk, a treasurer of the VVA's local chapter and a veteran who spent six months of his two-year enlistment in North Vietnam with a naval team that rescued downed pilots.

WNC has more than 200 veterans attending classes, many of whom are using the many services the VRC has provided veterans since it opened in 2013. The VRC's primary focus is helping veterans and their families transition to higher education.

"This donation brings a tear to my eye because Vietnam veterans weren't thought about when they came home. No parades, no thank yous, no apologies," said Kevin Burns, WNC's Veterans Resource coordinator in 2018.

"We're incredibly grateful to the VVA for this generous donation," said Niki Gladys, executive director of the WNC Foundation. "Donations like this help us to continue to support our veteran students by providing important on-campus resources that will help them succeed in school and, ultimately, in life."

The local chapter of the VVA also has created programs that assist veterans with dental care, homelessness, food and transportation. McQuirk said it's difficult to help many veterans who are struggling in their lives because the barrier is drawing them out of their isolated situations.

"We're here to help them reach out to us and another group they can ask for help," McQuirk said.

The VVA Chapter 388 meets every first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Hall on Curry and Second streets. Learn more about the nonprofit group at http://www.vva388.com.

Veterans can learn more about WNC's Veterans Resource Center by phoning 775-445-3302. Those wishing to support veterans in their educational pursuits can contact the WNC Foundation Office at 775-445-3240.

College to Close for Holidays; Spring Registration to Continue

The college will be closed on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 and New Year's Day on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Even on the days the college will be closed, spring semester registration will continue online. Students can register for preferred classes and won't have to pay until Jan. 4. Visit http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

If individuals are planning to attend WNC for the first time this spring, they should first apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Student Services to Stay Open Later on Wednesdays in January

Student Services at Western Nevada College is extending its hours in January to accommodate students with their needs leading up to the start of spring semester.

Admissions and Records, Counseling Services, Financial Assistance and the Liberal Arts office on the Carson City campus will be open on Wednesdays through Jan. 23 until 6:30 p.m. The Office of Student Life will be open Wednesdays from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23 until 6:30 p.m. to handle photo IDs for students.

Regular businesses hours for these departments are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prerequisite CPR Course Offered Prior to Spring Semester

Individuals considering enrolling in nursing assistant and EMS classes this spring must have their prerequisite CPR course completed.

WNC is providing two one-day sessions of the required Healthcare Provider CPR (EMS 100) class prior to spring semester. This course also is a prerequisite for admission into the nursing program.

The CPR classes will be offered on Saturday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 19. Both sessions will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Certification is based on the standards of the American Heart Association and requires passing a written exam and practical demonstration of skills at the end of the course. Individuals will learn basic cardiac life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques.

For information, phone Nursing and Allied Health at 775-445-3294.

WNC Offers Entrepreneurship Class to Community Members

WNC's Continuing Education Department and the University of Nevada, Reno are partnering to provide Carson City community residents the opportunity to take an entrepreneurship jump-start course starting Friday, Jan. 4.

This entrepreneurship class provides students with a point of entry into the entrepreneurial support community being developed by Entrepreneurship Nevada and higher education institutions. The two-week course is open to college students and community members, and provides participants with opportunities for ongoing mentorship and a valuable understanding of the key characteristics successful entrepreneurs tend to possess. The class meets on Friday nights, as well as Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 13.

Classes are at UNR and the fee is $499 for community members. Interested community members can visit http://www.wnc.edu/continuing-education/ or call 775-445-4423 for information or to register.

Registration for Adult Literacy & Language Programs Jan. 7-17

Improve your skills!

Registration for Western Nevada College's Adult Literacy & Language Program is Jan. 7-17, 2019.

WNC's Adult Literacy & Language program will help individuals interested in: Preparing for the GED or Hi-SET exams; Preparing for college-level work; Preparing for the workforce; and Learning to speak, read and write English.

Registration for High School Equivalency preparation, college and career readiness, and English Language Learning classes begins Monday, Jan. 7 at WNC.

All registration sessions are in Bristlecone Building Room 340. Registration times are: Monday, Jan. 7 or Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 8 or Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 9 or Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 10 or Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

This free, grant-funded program strives to help adults gain critical skills and reach their goals.

For information, contact the Adult Literacy & Language Office at 775-445-4452.

Mentors Needed to Guide Promise Scholarship Students

Mentors from the community are needed to help students in the Nevada Promise Scholarship program at Western Nevada College.

One of the requirements of the scholarship is students must meet with a mentor who's willing to help guide them through the transition from high school to college, and beyond.

Mentors must be at least 21 years old, willing to partner with a student to help him or her achieve their educational and career goals, pass a criminal background check and attend mentor training.

Please consider dedicating a few hours of your time to support Nevada Promise applicants in your community. Register as a mentor at http://www.wnc.edu/promise/mentorship/.