100 Years Ago

St. Clair Jots: The meeting at the schoolhouse tonight promises to be well attended. One of the interesting features of this meeting will be the four-minute reading contest of the pupils and the awarding of diplomas by the teacher to the two winning highest place. Each essay will be the pupil's own production and will deal with some feature of the prosecution of the war. War cakes and lemonade will be served. No admission will be charged, but shares in the cakes and coffee will be sold at a low price and the person drawing the lucky number will be permitted to choose and cut the cake. The general public is invited to attend.

–Churchill County Eagle, April 13, 1918

75 Years Ago

Wightman Not a Lieutenant, He Writes: I see by your January 9th issue that I, too, have joined the ranks. For some time I have been ribbing first one fellow and then another about their "commissions" in their respective town papers. Now I, too, am a lieutenant. I guess everyone thinks that anyone who flies is commissioned. That is far from true. On our planes are more enlisted men than officers. However, I forgive you. First because you got the story from the A.P. and second because there are probably worse things than being a lieutenant — though I can't think of any off-hand.

–The Fallon Eagle, April 10, 1943

50 Years Ago

Lone Tree News: A freak calf was born on the B.C. Johnson Ranch on Sunday night. The calf was normal in its body and the top part of its head. It had two normal ears but had four eyes — two very close together in the center of the head and one on either side. It had two very distinct lower parts of the head, each with nostrils, mouth, and tongue. The head overall is almost twice the size of a normal head.

–Fallon Eagle-Standard, April 12, 1968

A View from the Past … Stories from the Churchill County Museum Archives researched and compiled by Cathie Richardson, Churchill County Museum Assistant.