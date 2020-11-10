Virginia City honors Veterans Day on Wednesday

Virginia City celebrates Veterans Day on Wednesday with a salute to the millions of military men and women who put country above self.

A Veterans Day cruise down C Street beginning at 11 a.m. marks this year’s event where spectators line the boardwalk sidewalks to wave flags and shout out their appreciation. During past years, veterans have included those who fought in World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.

The day is one for celebration, so flags are not lowered to half-staff on this day like Memorial Day. Veterans Day honors the millions of men and women who serve or have served in one of the nation’s military branches.

First called Armistice Day because of an agreement to end the fighting on the Western Front, the day formally marked the end of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The United States renamed Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in 1954.

This year, the Virginia City Tourism Commission rolls out a cruise format for participating vehicles and walking groups. Beginning at the historic Fourth Ward School, the cruise moves north on C Street to the end of town. Once the vehicles and walks reach the north end of town, the vehicles will then cruise in both directions through noon on Virginia City’s main street.

According to the Virginia City Tourism Commission, all entries — vehicles and walkers — will follow a first-come, first-served for the lineup and staging.

“There will not be an official lineup or any announcement of the cruise,” the commission said.

The Blue House north of the Fourth Ward School will serve as the staging area for walkers, while the vehicles line up at the school.

During past parades, many veterans and their families wave flags and wear patriotic clothing. Dress warmly this year, though, because Virginia City will experience mostly sunny skies on Veterans Day with highs in mid 30s and light winds.