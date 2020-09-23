Virtual Candidates Night set for Oct. 7

Local races, county question highlight general election

A virtual Candidates Night on Oct. 7 for the one Churchill County Commission opening and the School Board will be aired on radio stations KVLV (980 AM) and KKTU (99.5 FM) beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting are sponsoring the event. In addition to the candidates’ forum for two offices, this candidates’ night will present information on the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department’s bond issue to provide funding for the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase and repair of major fire equipment.

The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event, but because of restrictions placed on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s directives, Candidates Night is closed to the public.

The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators. The two candidates for Churchill County Commission District 3 will give a personal overview on their platforms, and then the moderators will ask candidates a number of questions pertaining to Churchill County issues. Current Commissioner Carl Erquiaga is termed out and unable to seek re-election. Kellie Kelly is the Democratic candidate and Gregory S. Koenig is the Republican candidate.

In the June primary, two Republican candidates ran for District 1 with Dr. Justin Heath defeating incumbent Harry “Bus” Scharmann. District Court Judge Thomas Stockard is running unopposed for a six-year term. Republican Robin Titus won her seat for Assembly District 38 in June.

Voters will select three Churchill County School District trustees. The candidates are incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale. The school board race is nonpartisan. The candidates for the School Board will answer a series of questions related to education issues not only in Churchill County but also in Nevada.

The county clerk’s office said revenue generated from County Question 1 for the fire department will be used to purchase pieces of fire equipment and apparatus that would be too costly for the county to purchase from the general fund.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brent Shawcroft said the levy would not result in any additional tax to residents. He said voting yes will continue the same levy of taxes for another six years.

In addition to the two contested races in Churchill County, voters will cast ballots for President and Vice President; U.S. Representative in Congress District 2; Nevada Supreme Justice seats B and D; Court of Appeals Judge Department 3; and six state questions.

According to the Churchill County Clerk’s office, the mail-in ballots will be sent on Thursday. The last day to request a replacement mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 6: Voter Registration Deadline

Last day to register, update registration, or change party affiliation for the General Election by mail or by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk’s Offices. Also, last day to register or update registration at State Agencies (DMV, Welfare etc.)

• Oct. 7 – Oct. 15: Online Voter Registration only

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation for the General Election on the Secretary of State’s Internet Site http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

• Oct. 16 – Oct. 29: Online Voter Registration & Updates

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person to vote. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• Oct. 17 – Oct. 30 and Nov. 3: In person Voter Registration & Updates, same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the polling location during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.