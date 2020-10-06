Virtual candidates night set

Forum to be conducted for county commission, school board races

A Virtual Candidates Night tonight features individuals vying for the Churchill County Commission District 3 and the Churchill County School Board races.

Radio stations KVLV (980 AM) and KKTU (99.5 FM) are broadcasting the Virtual Candidates Night. The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event in its small meeting room, but because of restrictions placed on large gatherings by the governor’s directives, Candidates Night is closed to the public.

The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators.

Co-sponsored by The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting, the Candidates Night begins at 6:15 p.m. The Fallon Churchill Fire Department will discuss County Question 1 which provides funding for equipment. An overview of the voting procedures for the general election follows.

The county commission candidates are scheduled to discuss key issues beginning between 6:35-6:45 p.m. School board is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For the commission seat, Kelli Kelly is the Democratic candidate and Gregory S. Koenig is the Republican candidate. The nonpartisan Churchill County School Board candidates are incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale.

Key dates for voter registration

• Oct. 7 – Oct. 15: Online Voter Registration only

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation for the General Election on the Secretary of State’s Internet Site http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

• Oct. 16 – Oct. 29: Online Voter Registration & Updates

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person to vote. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• Oct. 17 – Oct. 30 and Nov. 3: In person Voter Registration & Updates, same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the polling location during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

Mail-In Ballot Replacement

The last day to request a replacement mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.

Mail-In Ballot Return

• If returning ballot in person, ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office by 7:00 pm on election day (11/3/20). Ballot can be returned to Clerk’s Office or to the County’s drop box.

• If returning ballot by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the Clerk’s Office on or before the seventh day after election day (11/10/20)

In Person Voting Options (Social Distancing and masks required)

• Early Voting – Churchill County Administrative Complex, 155 N. Taylor St., Fallon

Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19, Friday, Oct.23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day: Fallon Convention Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Churchill County Clerk’s Office, the Secretary of State has set up a new ballot tracking service for voters who choose to vote by mail. Voters can go to churchill.ballottrax.net and register for the service. Once registered, voters will select how they want to receive ballot tracking alerts: text message, email, or voice call. You may also set the hours during which you’d like to receive ballot tracking alerts.

To manage preferences, voters can sign in to the website at any time to change their selected notification methods, turn off notifications, or modify contact hours.

For information, call the Churchill County Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028.