Virtual Candidates Night to air Tuesday

A virtual Candidates Night on Tuesday for the two Churchill County Commission openings will be aired on radio stations KVLV (980 AM) and KKTU (99.5 FM) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Churchill County Republican Central Committee along with The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting is sponsoring the event. The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event, but because of restrictions placed on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s directives, Candidates Night is closed to the public.

The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators. Each candidate will be asked questions pertaining to the role of commissioner and on the future of Churchill County. Questions have been pared down to six for each candidate.

The commission seats are the only two local races in Churchill County for the primary election. Each term is for four years.

District 1: Challenger Justin Heath is facing incumbent Harry “Bus” Scharmann, both Republicans. The winner of the primary election will serve as commissioner for the next four years.

District 3: Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking Carl Erquiaga’s seat. The Democratic candidates are Keith Boone and Kelli Kelly, while the two GOP candidates are Michael “Mick” Casey and Gregory S. Koenig. The top Democratic and Republican winners will then face off in the general election in November.

Erquiaga, who has held the seat since January 2009, is termed out.

In November, voters will select three Churchill County School District trustees: incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale.

The Churchill County Clerk’s office has sent both sample and actual ballots April 16. The Clerk’s Office encourages voters to check their registration by contacting 775-423-6028 or elections@churchillcounty.org Voters can also check their registration at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

• May 13-May 21 – Online only voter registration, voter registration changes or party affiliation changes. http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov (If someone registers or updates their registration online during this time period, their ballot will be mailed to them)

• May 22-June 4 — Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person at the Clerk’s Office for a replacement ballot or for new registrations, a provisional ballot. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• May 23 – June 5 and June 9 — Same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the Churchill County Clerk’s Office during vote center hours.

• If you do not receive a ballot by May 15, or you need a replacement ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028. All requests for replacement ballots will be processed and mailed by 5 p.m., June 2. After June 2, all replacement ballots must be picked up in person at the Clerk’s Office. (This is if someone does not receive their ballot or if they lose or destroy it.)

• The Clerk’s Office will serve as the only vote center for the June 9 Primary Election. Vote center activities are limited to same day registration with provisional ballot voting, in-person mail-in ballot deliveries, and replacement ballot pick-ups.

Secure ballot drop boxes are located at the Clerk’s Office and Recorder’s Office entrances. (These drop boxes can be used for other Clerk/Treasurer’s business as well, such as property taxes.)