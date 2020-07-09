Virtual forum on police practices set for Saturday

Sierra Nevada Forums is holding a virtual event on policing practices.

The event will be Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. via Zoom online conferencing.

“This virtual community meeting will address the current issue of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and police practices. We have asked the presenters to speak to what they already have in place to prevent unnecessary force and what, if any, changes they are considering or are currently putting in place,” according to the press release.

The invited presenters are Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, Douglas Undersheriff Ron Egles, Nevada Highway Patrol Chief Colonel Solow, Sparks Deputy Chief Chris Crawforth, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, and Reno Police Chief Jason Soto.

To join the meeting, email lwvnnv@gmail.com for log-in instructions.