Virtual visits available at Nevada state veterans homes

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has launched “virtual visits” at our State of Nevada Veterans Homes in Boulder City and Sparks to keep families connected and residents safe.

These measures are a precaution against Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said, “As the situation with Coronavirus continues to unfold, our staff recognized the need to get out in front of the challenges this presents.” He added, “They identified and launched this new technology into our State Veterans Homes in advance of new Centers for Disease Control guidelines. This not only helps to protect these veterans, but it keeps them connected to the ones they love. This demonstrates the commitment of our State and staff to provide quality care to our veterans.”

NDVS State Director Kat Miller said, “Protecting the veterans in our care is our top priority but we also recognize the importance of family and friends. “Virtual visits” help strike a balance between quality of care and quality of life.”

Residents have access to devices programmed with video messaging software, and families can call to check on their welfare throughout the day.

There have not been any cases of COVID-19 at the state veterans’ homes and NDVS is monitoring the situation closely, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.