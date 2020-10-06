KVLV adds streaming for Candidates Night

Good news for Churchill County residents wanting to listen to Candidates Night.

Not only will you be able to listen to the candidates on KVLV 980 AM and KKTU 99.5 FM on Wednesday night, but you will also be able to listen to the streaming of this special event on Network 1 Sports, http://www.network1sports.com/station/kktu.

The Virtual Candidates Night features individuals running for the Churchill County Commission District 3 and the Churchill County School Board races.

The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event in its small meeting room, but because of restrictions placed on large gatherings by the governor’s directives, Candidates Night is closed to the public.

The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators

Co-sponsored by The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting, the Candidates Night begins at 6:15 p.m. The Fallon Churchill Fire Department will discuss County Question 1 which provides funding for equipment. An overview of the voting procedures for the general election follows.

The county commission candidates are scheduled to discuss key issues beginning between 6:35-6:45 p.m. School board is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.