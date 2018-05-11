Volunteer needed to serve on Carson City Library Board of Trustees

A volunteer is needed to serve on the Carson City Library Board of Trustees, which oversees all library policy and budgets.

The term, expiring in June 2022, requires applicants to serve approximately six to eight hours a month. Applicants must be a Carson City registered voter to qualify.

The Board of Supervisors will interview candidates at its meeting on June 21.

Applications, available at the Carson City Executive Offices, 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, will be accepted until June 7.

The city's Boards, Committees, and Commissions Policy and Procedures can be viewed at http://www.carson.org/volunteer.