Voters to receive ballots beginning later this week

Virtual Candidates Night set for Oct. 7 on KVLV and KKTU radio

All active Churchill County voters should be receiving their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election beginning lager this week.

The distribution coincides with a Virtual Candidates Night on Oct. 7 co-sponsored by The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting.

According to Churchill County Clerk’s Office, the Secretary of State has set up a new ballot tracking service for voters who choose to vote by mail. Voters can go to churchill.ballottrax.net and register for the service. Once registered, voters will select how they want to receive ballot tracking alerts: text message, email, or voice call. You may also set the hours during which you’d like to receive ballot tracking alerts.

To manage preferences, voters can sign in to the website at any time to change their selected notification methods, turn off notifications, or modify contact hours.

For information, call the Churchill County Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028.

Radio stations KVLV (980 AM) and KKTU (99.5 FM) are broadcasting the Virtual Candidates Night on beginning at 6:15 p.m. The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event, but because of restrictions placed on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s directives, Candidates Night is closed to the public. The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators.

In addition to the candidates’ forum for County Commission District 3 and School Board, the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department will present information on a bond issue that will provide funding for the fire department for the purchase and repair of major fire equipment.

For the commission seat, Kellie Kelly is the Democratic candidate and Gregory S. Koenig is the Republican candidate. The nonpartisan Churchill County School Board candidates are incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale.

Key dates for voter registration

• Oct. 6: Voter Registration Deadline

Last day to register, update registration, or change party affiliation for the General Election by mail or by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk’s Offices. Also, last day to register or update registration at State Agencies (DMV, Welfare etc.)

• Oct. 7 – Oct. 15: Online Voter Registration only

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation for the General Election on the Secretary of State’s Internet Site http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

• Oct. 16 – Oct. 29: Online Voter Registration & Updates

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person to vote. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• Oct. 17 – Oct. 30 and Nov. 3: In person Voter Registration & Updates, same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the polling location during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.