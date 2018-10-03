â€˜Walk in Her Shoesâ€™ domestic violence awareness event set in Carson City

Men will have a chance to see what it's like to walk in a woman's shoes at an upcoming event. Literally.

A Walk in Her Shoes will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Nevada State Capitol Building Courtyard. Men will have a chance to support domestic violence awareness by participating in a fun event in which they go in high heels around the courtyard and the Capitol building.

While the event is designed for men to just walk in high heels, Lori Krasovec, who's helping to put on the event, said the men who participate will end up racing and running in high heels.

"It's going to be fun," said Krasovec. "You feel silly but there will be tons of men doing it. It turns into just a blast."

Suggested donation is $25 per participant. As an example, Krasovec said employees will donate to have their boss participate.

The family friendly event will also have informational booths, music and prizes.

In addition the Fox Brewpub will offer its "high heel special" from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. Ten percent of all proceeds during that time will be donated to local domestic violence shelters.

Those the event is being held in conjunction with include Safe Embrace, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Domestic Violence Resource Center and Suicide Prevention Network and Washoe Tribe.