Walker PCL Player of the Week

The Pacific Coast League announced Monday Reno Aces infielder Christian Walker was tabbed as the Player of the Week for the period of July 9-15.

Coming off the Triple-A All-Star break, Walker delivered clutch hits to help the Aces sweep a four-game series of first-place El Paso. He homered in each of the first three games of the set, driving in eight runs. The reigning PCL MVP hit .333 (5-for-15), totaled 14 bases, scored four runs and posted a 1.308 OPS.

In the opener of the series on July 12, Walker hit a two-run homer, part of a two-hit day, in Reno's 8-2 victory. Two days later, Walker had game-winning home runs in both ends of a doubleheader. In the first game, he gave Reno a first-inning lead they would never relinquish with a two-run homer; Walker finished the contest with two hits and three RBI.

The Pennsylvania native followed by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of game two, lifting the Aces to a 4-1 win.

Gangi nominated for Good Works Team

RENO — Nevada football senior quarterback Ty Gangi has been nominated for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, announced Tuesday by Allstate Insurance and the American Football Coaches Association. Former Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett was nominated last season.

The award honors individuals every year who exemplify service off the football field. Gangi, who has been the Pack's starter under center for a majority of the past two seasons, was named as one of 169 nominees for the honor. The final team will be comprised of 22 student-athletes and one head coach at all levels of the NCAA and NAIA.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will join the voting panel that will select the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in September. Fans will be able to vote for the Team Captain on ESPN.com after the final team is selected.

Gangi has spent his time serving the community by coaching youth football leagues, volunteering at multiple elementary schools, and donating socks to the homeless. The Glendale, Calif., native also raised $1,200 and shaved his head for St. Baldricks and serves as a mentor at 360 Blueprint every week.