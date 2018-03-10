Wanted man dead following police chase

A man wanted out of California died following a police chase into Carson City on Saturday morning.

Officials said the chase started in Lyon County around 10 a.m., for a man with a parole violation. Vehicle speeds reached 100 mph as Lyon County deputies chased the man into Carson City. Carson deputies joined the pursuit as the agencies chased him near Highway 50 and Flint Road.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers deployed a spike strip that the suspect vehicle hit before crashing on the side of the road.

A release from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said one Carson City deputy fired a single shotgun round after the road spikes were deployed

After crashing, the suspect allegedly held officers in a standoff before shooting himself in the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Carson City Sheriff's Office, along with other organizations, is investigating.