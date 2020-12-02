Watson practices behavior mod

Ozzy, a sweet two-year-old German shorthaired pointer, is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly to people. He’s independent, playful, and likes his toys. Because of GI tract issues, he requires prescribed dog food. Ozzy is housebroken and he is looking for a warm loving home. Can you find room in your heart and home for him?

Courtesy

Watson here and I would like to share a secret with all my furry friends that will make your life much easier. With a little practice, you can get your people to do anything you want, and I can show you how by using psychology.

You may have heard of Pavlov and the research he did with dogs. His studies are famous, because he was able to demonstrate that you could link a response with a stimulus. He set the studies up by restraining dogs and then displaying food to them. Upon seeing and smelling food, the dogs’ reflexes would cause them to salivate.

After he was able to establish reflex salivating for food, he combined showing them the food while simultaneously ringing a bell. Now, every time he introduced the food, a bell would ring. Eventually all he had to do was ring the bell and the dogs would salivate.

Dr. John Watson (maybe a distant relative) further developed this technique and named it classic conditioning. I see examples of this all the time with cell phone users. They hear a ding, and they immediately look at the phone.

Here is how I use this technique with my people. First, I establish eye contact using puppy dog eyes, and then I gently nudge them with my nose or turn my head to show them what I need. It helps if I am close to the refrigerator, because it doesn’t take them long to figure out that I would like a treat.

If the folks are sleeping in, I use the cold nose and head turn to alert them that my tummy is empty, and I desperately need food. Going outside to the loo is the easiest, because I just go to the door and gently woof. Do Dr. Watson’s techniques work? That’s elementary, my dear Watson.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks who have run out of gift ideas for Christmas. Make this a Hairy Merry Christmas for our guests by donating to CAPS in someone’s name.

Pine shavings, bleach and cleaning supplies for our kennels.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks to sign up for AmazonSmile program before Black Friday Sales the details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Brandon the young man who on his 10th birthday asked everyone to bring presents to be donated to CAPS. We received treats, toys, and monetary donations. A Four-Paw-Salute to You!

Naomi Harrison for donating bunches of dog and cat food. All tails are wagging for you!

Jolene Callihan for donating big bags of dog food. A big pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

December Pet Holiday: National Mutt Day

Register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices, and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

You can donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.