Wave of storms headed to Carson City, starting Wednesday night

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “significant change to a more active weather pattern,” starting with a “quick shot of snow” Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The NWS also predicts multiple storms starting Saturday and continuing through the middle of next week with periods of heavy snow in the Sierra and rain and possibly snow in the valleys.

“A significant change to a more active weather pattern is forecast for the Sierra and western Nevada with multiple periods of strong winds, heavy mountain snow, along with valley rain and snow,” said a special weather statement posted on the NWS website (weather.gov).

Wednesday night, a “quick shot of snow is expected with a few inches in the Sierra and a dusting to less than a half an inch for western Nevada valleys. Thursday morning could be a slick commute in some areas, especially mountain towns.”

Starting Saturday night, the NWS is forecasting at least three waves of moisture through midweek.

“So, expect multiple periods of mountain snow, strong winds, and valley rain next week with increasing chances for valley snow by midweek,” the NWS statement said. “The best bet for a strong storm with significant precipitation and wind currently looks to be Monday into Tuesday.”

The statement also warned of increased avalanche concerns and that strong winds could affect high-profile vehicles.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday night: A chance of snow before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 24. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Snow level rising to 5,900 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5,600 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain. Snow level 5,700 feet rising to 6,300 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5,800 feet lowering to 5,100 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5,000 feet rising to 5,800 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5,500 feet lowering to 4,600 feet after midnight . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.