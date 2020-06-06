Wayne and Judy Manning of Carson City celebrate 60 years

Wayne and Judy Manning of Carson City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 5.

Their love story began in 1945 in Richmond, Calif. This is when they first met. She was 4 and he was 5. They soon became best friends and began dating in high school. They always knew that they were soulmates, so on June 5, 1960, they were married.

They have three children, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

They love playing Bingo and being members of the Lake Tahoe Corvette Club.

All of our love. Susan & Bernie and Steve and Tirza.