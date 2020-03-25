Ways to help local health care providers

With the spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., the healthcare providers of the greater Lake Tahoe/El Dorado Region are working closely with each other and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as California and Nevada health authorities, to care for affected individuals. We are also jointly taking steps to limit person-to-person spread within our communities.

Ways To Help

We have always known that our strength is in our people. When we all come together, we can meet any challenge. As we rise to meet the healthcare challenges currently facing our community, we encourage you to lend your support in the following ways:

• Send Love, Cheer, and Art through the Mail

• Gather your art supplies, paints, cards, and inspiring quotes to create some cheer for our patients and caregivers. We will display and distribute them throughout our health system to bring smiles and encouragement to our patients and our teams. Please direct all mail to the address below.

Support our COVID-19 Response with Monetary Gifts

With new challenges, come new needs. We invite our community to help us meet these needs through monetary donations. Your donated funds will support the purchase of additional sterilizing equipment and medical supplies, the technology support needed to set-up screening locations, as well as support for our caregivers as they work tirelessly to bring you expert care. To make a donation, visit carsontahoe.com/give or send gifts to the address below.

Donate Personal Protective Equipment

Carson Tahoe Health is prepared to meet the needs of our community in both the short term and the long term, and want to assure you that we are prepared to take care of our community however this outbreak unfolds. Given the current national supply shortages, we are encouraging donations of the following protective equipment, as we may need it down the road:

Masks (N-95 preferred)

Disposable surgical gowns

Gloves

Shoe covers

Eye protection

PAPRs

Face Shields

Hand Sanitizer

If you would like to donate these items, pull up to the front entrance of the Carson Tahoe Health Regional Medical Center at 1600 Medical Parkway in Carson City between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A staff member will be present to receive your donation. If you have a question about whether we need other items donated, send all inquiries to philanthropy@carsontahoe.org.

Homemade Mask Information

Given the volume of requests and the amount of masks already in production, we are no longer distributing fabric. We can still accept donations of hand-sewn masks, however, at this time, we would like to encourage you to support our patients and our caregivers in other ways as well (see above).

We are grateful to have received several community donations and are conserving where we can while still ensuring our patients and staff are safe and protected.

Send all art, letters, cards, and monetary donations to: Carson Tahoe Health

ATTN: Center for Philanthropy

1600 Medical Parkway

Carson City, Nevada 89703

Monetary donations can be mailed to the above address, or you can donate online at carsontahoe.com/give.

Since this is an ongoing situation, we will keep you informed as things change. Visit carsontahoe.com to stay updated with the latest proactive measures taken by Carson Tahoe