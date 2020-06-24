Welcome back, movie lovers

After three-and-a-half months of keeping their doors closed and working on a number of exciting projects behind those closed doors, the Fallon Theatre is ready to welcome the public back inside the historic venue on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The Board of Directors will be available to answer questions, concessions will be open, and all visitors will receive a free small popcorn and a free movie pass that can be used at any time.

On Saturday will be Fallon Theatre’s grand-opening move, Big Jake, beginning at 7 p.m.

The volunteers will be wearing masks, but masks are voluntary for guests. Sanitizer is available and masks for sale if necessary. Stop in and see the improvements.