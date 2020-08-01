Wendlings celebrate 50 years

Mike and Karen Wendling of Carson City are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2020. Mike and Karen met at the USO in San Jose, Calif., while Mike was serving in the U.S. Navy.

Karen was working for the Bank of America, while attending De Anza College.

They were married Aug. 1, 1970, and then moved to Fresno, so Mike could attend Fresno State University.

Karen went to work for Bank of America, and Mike worked for Fresno Avionics, while attending college. Mike and Karen purchased the Avionics shop in 1997 moved to Minden Tahoe Airport and ran the business for 46 years. Mike as manager and Karen as Bookkeeper. They sold and business and retired in 2014.

They raised three boys. Jeffrey, Patrick and John. Jeffrey and wife Alyce live in Alto, Texas, and Patrick and wife Lienda live in Las Vegas. Due to the COVID-19 celebration of their anniversary will be postponed for a better time.