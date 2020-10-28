Werewolf cats on the prowl

Louie is a four-month-old male lykoi (werewolf). We suspect that he is a natural lykoi, because he was a feral cat. He is adorable but is not quite ready for fostering or adoption. If you read about lykoi, you can see many of those characteristics in Louie’s photo. Oh, what big ears he has and that wolfish face is perfect. If you are interested in Louie, call CAPS at 423-7500 for details.

Courtesy

Watson here and I bet my shocking headline caught your eye. Yes, right here in Fallon we have werewolf cats. In fact, we have one at CAPS. Lykoi’s are a relatively new breed of cat. Lykoi is a Greek word that translates to wolf cat which is why they are called werewolf cats.

In 2010, several kittens found in feral litters had a strange werewolf look. Upon investigation, they all had a rare recessive gene. Bred with domestic black cats, they created the new Lykoi breed. Cat Fancier’s Association now officially recognizes the Lykoi breed. They are very rare.

Considered a partially hairless breed, some appear to be fully haired while others are almost bald. In most Lykois, there is no true undercoat and parts of the body such as the eyes, chin, nose muzzle, and behind the ears are hairless.

Breeders actively select for black cats, but due to the recessive gene mutation colors vary. Lykoi’s can actually change colors. After molting during the winter season, the new hair changes slightly from the original color.

Lykoi are not particularly large cats, but males are larger than females. Their bodies are lean and strong with tails shorter than their bodies. Their ears are tall, wide set, and pointed. Because Lykoi cats are derivatives of feral cats, they retain their strong prey drive. Most Lykoi enjoy stalking their cat toys, other pets, and people.

They are high-energy and active. Although they don’t mind being petted and scratched, they really prefer to be busy doing things on their own to-do list. In new situations, they are cautious but quickly warm up to new people and pets.

As I told you, werewolf cats are here in Fallon and just in time for Halloween. I wonder if they howl at the moon? I wish everyone a Happy Halloween!

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Bleach and cleaning supplies for our kennels.

Cat food for our furry guests.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Everyone to sign up for the AmazonSmile program. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Ken Wylie and John Friedrich for picking up garage sale items. You’ve got a great cat-titude!

Dale and Darrough for all the help setting up the garage sale. A big bark of thanks to you!

Marcie Smitten, Rebecca and Daryl Dugan and David Revels for all of your help with the garage sale. Paws applause to you!

Marlena Forst for your generous donation. A pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: Black Cat Day is Oct. 27.

Register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices, and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

You can donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423 7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.