Western Nevada College and GreenUP! create green business network

Western Nevada College and GreenUP! have put together the Nevada Green Business Network to generate a green business certification program in the state.

The network will work directly with businesses to reduce energy usage, the amount of solid and hazardous waste produced and cut the amount of water used by the businesses.

A spokesman said the goal is to reduce the impact on natural resources and achieve climate action goals.

The program will use the GreenBizTracker database to collect outcomes and measure the impact of certified green business are having toward resource conservation, pollution prevention and environmental protection goals.

The other partners in the program at the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Incline Village General Improvement District, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Envirolution, GreenACTnv and GRN Vision.

The program is funded by a national EPA grant through the Pollution Prevention Program. The goal is to certify 75 businesses and manufacturers by 2022.