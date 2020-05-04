Western Nevada College art professor participates in virtual exhibition

WNC Art Professor Rachel Stiff contributed her monoprint, Cowboy Dreams No. 2, to the Capital City Arts Initiative’s ‘Ink, Paper, Print’ exhibit being shown virtually through June 25.

Capital City Arts Initiative has provided a means to show off the talents of area artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its “Ink, Paper, Print” spring exhibit is being shown virtually. Western Nevada College art professor Rachel Stiff is among 11 regional artists who have contributed to the exhibition that runs through June 25.

The exhibit in the Community Center’s Sierra Room showcases a variety of printmaking processes, including monoprints, mezzotints, screen prints, letterpress, etchings, linoleum blocks and moku-hanga.

Besides Stiff, the exhibit includes prints from Carol Brown, Galen Brown, Katherine Case, Teal Francis, Mary Kenny, Eunkang Koh, Jim McCormick, Cathryn Powell, Phyllis Shafer and Mick Sheldon.

Stiff teaches printmaking, painting and drawing at WNC. Curator Carol Brown provided the following description of her monoprints Cowboy Dreams No. 1 and Cowboy Dreams No. 2:

“Her monoprint compositions evoke imagined and changing spaces within the construction and deconstruction of the Western landscape. Monoprints allow her to combine structure with the intuitive painterly way she works.”

Take the virtual tour of the variety of print artwork at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn3Ehqbb9No.

Career Services Available to Students Through Zoom, Google Hangouts

Individualized career services are available to students through the WNC Career Center remotely (via Zoom and Google Hangouts). Career services include, but are not limited, to the following: career assessments, career counseling, résumé and cover letter writing assistance, job interview preparation, job search advisement, job application assistance, etc.

Career services are available to all WNC students on a limited part-time basis through an expansion of the CareerConnect grant program.

Secure your appointment time now by contacting Skylar DePedro (WNC CareerConnect/Career Center manager) via email at skylar.depedro@wnc.edu.

Important Topics Planned for May 6 Student Chat

Now is a critical time to stay informed and engaged about the college through a Student Chat at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

All Western Nevada College students are invited to join the conversation through the Zoom link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72094254417?pwd=cHc0aHF6Y0NqbEhZcjBtNmZjSGVRZz09.

President Dr. Vincent Solis and the Associated Students of Western Nevada are presenting the chat that will focus on commencement, the CARES Act, the college budget, work study/student employment, summer and fall classes, returning to campus, ASWN Elections and Open Mic Night.

To submit a question beforehand, email ASWN@wnc.edu.

Transferring to UNR? Join May 14 Workshop

Western Nevada College students planning to transfer to the University of Nevada, Reno are encouraged to register for a video workshop on May 14 to stay updated with important information and deadlines.

UNR’S Transfer Admissions Program (TAP) will present the workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the workshop, go to https://admissions.unr.edu/register/wnctapzoom.

The workshop will help students apply to UNR, and provide advice and information to students about core waivers and more.

TAP enables students to stay connected with the university by receiving monthly reminders on application deadlines, financial aid, transfer events and more.

For more information, contact Kayla Freeman, UNR transfer recruitment assistant, at 775-453-4412 or schedule an appointment at unr.edu/transfer.

Get the Help You Need for Summer, Fall Semesters

Advisers and Student Services are available to help students prepare for summer and fall semesters.

Students only have a little more than a month to prepare for summer session, which starts on June 8. Fall semester opens on Aug. 31.

Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/.

The class schedule is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

New Webpage for Online Continuing Ed Courses

With a focus on online education more prominent than ever, WNC’s Learning &

Innovation staff worked with Computing Services to launch a new webpage to prominently feature its online courses.

Continuing Education offers a wide range of online self-paced and instructor-led courses with sessions starting monthly. Check out the course offerings at the new website: https://www.wnc.edu/continuing-education/ed-2-go/.

UNR Grad Utilizing EMS Skills Learned at WNC

Allison Rikalo started her college career while still in high school by taking dual credit classes through the College of Southern Nevada. After relocating to Carson City in the summer of 2014, Allison enrolled at Western Nevada College to complete pre-requisite courses before transferring to UNR in fall 2015.

At WNC, Allison began working as an outreach assistant for the Jump Start and Bridge to Success programs. After completing a successful year at WNC, Allison transitioned to UNR where she began to pursue a degree in Spanish.

While attending classes full time at UNR, Allison continued to work part time for WNC in many different facets. For her last semester of her four-year degree, Allison immersed herself in the Spanish language and culture by studying abroad through USAC in Alicante, Spain. Allison graduated from UNR in spring 2018 with a degree in Spanish and a minor in Latin American and Spanish Studies.

During the summer months of her college career, Allison also worked at Sand Harbor State Park as part of its Beach Patrol program. She assisted with numerous medical emergencies and rescue operations throughout the East Shore of Lake Tahoe. This demanding summer job led Allison to pursue a career in emergency medicine. Though there are many options for persons wanting to become certified in emergency medicine, Allison chose to return to WNC to earn her EMT certification. While doing so she also worked as an assistant to President Dr. Vincent Solis.

Allison completed and passed the EMT course in fall 2019 and received her National Registry and Nevada State certifications after completing a series of rigorous exams. Though this is a large accomplishment, Allison does not plan to stop there. She is currently enrolled in the Advanced-EMT course at WNC and later plans to attend school to become a paramedic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison has continued to assist the president’s office by working from home but felt a strong need to answer the global call to action and serve her community. Allison began assisting our community by utilizing her new skills as an EMT when she stepped into her new position at Ready Responders recently.