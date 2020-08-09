Western Nevada College begins fall classes Aug. 31

AIT Professor Emily Howarth talks with Ricardo Fregoso and Ezequiel Varela during a lab at Western Nevada College in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

Take advantage of the variety of course platforms that Western Nevada College is offering to students this fall.

Whether you have family commitments or a regular job, build your schedule in the format that works best for you. WNC plans to offer in-person, online and flex classes. WNC will use live-stream technology such as Zoom and Hangouts for flex classes, which will be offered to students at designated times and allow them to learn in a setting that is safer or more comfortable for them, or in person.

Fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 31. The last day to add a full-term class through myWNC is Sept. 4.

For information about becoming a student at WNC, go to http://www.wnc.edu/starthere. Counseling Services can help individuals prepare for the semester on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 775-445-3267 or email counseling@wnc.edu.

If you have completed your enrollment and preregistration requirements and need help registering for your classes, check out the registration video prepared by counselor Ashley Osborne at https://youtu.be/0HCo67sLyTA. For a schedule of classes, go to https://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Full scholarships are available. Apply today at wnc.edu/scholarship.

WNC Professor honored with Inspiring Manufacturing Institute’s Symposium Attendees

For years, Western Nevada College and its student body have seen firsthand the energy, spirit and determination demonstrated by Professor Emily Howarth in creating and expanding the college’s Automation and Industrial Technology program and growing the number of career opportunities for her students in manufacturing.

Fittingly, the Manufacturing Skills Institute tasked Howarth with firing up attendees for its ninth annual Workforce Solutions Symposium on Aug. 5-6. The electronics and industrial technology professor served as the kickoff keynote speaker for the virtual event focusing on workforce development and educational best practices from industry, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions from across the United States.

Howarth’s presentation covered lessons learned about the power and leverage of industry certifications for developing the manufacturing workforce for all Nevada employers, including WNC’s partners at the Gigafactory, Tesla and Panasonic. Industry certification is a crucial component of workforce development for aerospace, mining, logistics, distribution and food production — all local industries.

WNC’s Technician and Siemens Mechatronic System Certifications combine in-class and online lesson and lab experiences to prepare students to begin or upskill their advanced manufacturing careers.

“Western Nevada College has been recognized as a leader in visionary teaching and learning through our programs that prepare students to enter the workforce above entry level, and also to cultivate technicians that work in the field as they climb ladders through advanced knowledge and skills,” Howarth said.

Howarth has made multiple trips to Germany to upgrade her teaching skills and credentials from Siemens, Europe’s largest industrial manufacturing company, so the college can do its part in growing Nevada’s technical workforce.

In 2018, Howarth earned her Siemens Mechatronic Systems Level 2 instructor credential in Berlin, making her part of a select group to hold this elite vendor-neutral certification. Her skill set now covers a wealth of modern technology found in manufacturing, logistics and distribution environments with a focus on a preventive and predictive approach to supporting systems.

In that same year she also served as a technical instructor trainer for Siemens in Spartanburg, S.C., where she helped prepare a new class qualify for Level 1 training certification.

WNC remains as Siemens’ sole partnering school in the western U.S. This program is available in Carson City through a partnership between WNC and Siemens Professional Education and is not offered anywhere else in the western U.S. Enrollees can gain this prestigious credential in a small class with other technicians from Northern Nevada industries.

Start your career pathway in manufacturing by enrolling in a Fundamentals of Industrial Technology class that begins on Aug. 31. Classes are also available for technicians already working in the manufacturing industry so they can advance their careers.

Learn more about WNC’s Automation and Industrial Technology program at https://www.wnc.edu/discipline/ait/ or by calling 775-445-4272.

Geology class takes wide lens of national parks

Learn more about the geology of U.S. national parks, including Great Basin National Park in Nevada, through a Geology of National Parks class this fall at Western Nevada College.

The three-credit class meets on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:45 p.m. starting on Sept. 1 and enrollment isn’t limited by prerequisite courses.

“National parks preserve some of the most incredible geology in the country,” said Professor of Geosciences Winnie Kortemeier. “We will study national parks from all over the country.”

Kortemeier plans to focus in great detail on Great Basin National Park, which contains 40 known caves with many unique features, as well as ever-changing mountain ranges created by one of the most volcanically active states in the country.

There will also be hands-on work in the classroom to learn about rocks and minerals and opportunities to take field trips in western Nevada.

The small class size will promote social distancing.

For more details about the course, contact Kortemeier at Winnie.kortemeier@wnc.edu. Registration can be done online at http://my.wnc.edu/.

Interns sought for Nevada Green Business Network

Students pursuing an environmental career have a great opportunity to supplement their education with an internship with the Nevada Green Business Network this fall.

Interns are needed to help GreenBizTracker Manager Erica Gallegos with database tasks, outreach and certification of green businesses in Nevada.

Candidates should have strong verbal and written communication skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, are reliable and willing to learn, a valid driver’s license and transportation. Interns will be paid $15 per hour and work 10 hours per week.

The application deadline is Sept. 1. To apply, contact Gallegos at 775-220-7401 or erica.gallegos@wnc.edu.