Western Nevada College Community Night on Friday

Western Nevada College will host Community Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 2201 W. College Parkway. Community Night is an opportunity for community members to investigate the resources that WNC has available, meet college team members and explore the campus.

The event is held in conjunction with WNC’s annual Journey of Hope friendship visit, which focuses on a group of cyclists making a cross-country ride to support people with disabilities. Both events will provide excellent visual content for media outlets.

For more information, contact Steve Yingling at 775-445-3326 or steve.yingling@wnc.edu.